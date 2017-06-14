Tina Malone’s daughter has said she thought her mother was “insane” when she found out she was planning to have another baby via surrogate at the age of 54.

Danielle Malone said she found the information “hard to process”, telling Closer magazine on 13 June: “When mum told me about her plans to have another baby using a surrogate I thought it was the most ridiculous thing ever.”

The 36-year-old said she asked her mum if she’d gone “completely insane”.