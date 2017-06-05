Tina Malone is going to be a mum again, aged 54.

The ‘Shameless’ actress has revealed she will be going for surrogacy. She said she is aware people may call her “selfish” for her choice, but she doesn’t give “two shits what they think”.

Speaking to the Sunday People in a video message on 4 June, she said: “Some will say I am selfish and irresponsible for having another child at 54.

“There are many reasons I’m doing it, primarily because I want one and I would have another one, but my husband is concerned about my health.

“We have eight embryos left in Cyprus and we are going to go for surrogacy.”