Tina Turner Makes Rare Public Appearance As She Launches West End Musical About Her Life

Tina Turner broke cover to make a rare public appearance on Tuesday (17 October), as she launched a new West End musical about her life.

The 77-year-old singer, who retired seven years ago, attended a press event at London’s Hospital Club alongside Broadway actress Adrienne Warren, who will play her in the stage show.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Tina Turner appeared at an event for a new musical about her life

The musical will tell the story of Tina’s rise to fame, from a farm worker in her hometown in Tennessee to becoming one of the most iconic singers of her generation.

At the event, Tina told of how she had been tempted out of her retirement to work on the project.

“I am very excited to be a part of this,” she said (via The Mirror). “This took me out of retirement.

“Retirement is wonderful, it’s easy to sleep long. Do what you want, decorate the house two of three times. Easy things that you dreamed about when you were working.

“I get cards and letters. People say I gave them hope. It means so much to people.

“I have to pass it on. I really want it to be a success. I hope it will travel the world and serve what that the people need, from me as a reminder of my work.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Adrienne Warren will play Tina in the musical

Tina, who played her last concert in 2009 as part of her 50th anniversary tour, was also full of praise for Adrienne.

She said: “Its really interesting finding another Tina. I have found one. She has to sing. She can sing. She will do the dancing. She is pretty. We are giving it a try.”

Tina also joined Adrienne for a mini-performance, joining in on a few verses of ‘Simply The Best’ and ‘Proud Mary’.

PA Archive/PA Images Tina rose to fame in the 1960s

However, Adrienne revealed she is having trouble mastering Tina’s killer voice.

“It’s not my voice, and that’s what people know her for, her voice,” she said (via Metro).

“As soon as you hear that music that voice sticks out to you, and I have to find that voice within my own. It’s a process, how do I keep that and not lose my own voice; it’s very interesting doing a piece like this,’ she went on.”

Tina opens at the Aldwych Theatre on 21 March 2018.

