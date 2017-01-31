Orangutans are among humans’ closest relatives, sharing up to 97 per cent of our genes. Now we have something else in common too: online dating.

Zoologists are blazing a trail for the great ape dating scene by launching a so-called “Tinder for orangutans” at the Apenheul primate park in the Netherlands.

The four year service has been designed to find a partner for Samboja, an 11-year-old female, as part of an international breeding programme.