It is no secret that the world of dating apps can be a hostile environment, with unsolicited messages, dick pics and aggressive pick-up lines accepted by many as par for the course in the search for love.

Tinder has become the latest big player to try and do something to change negative perceptions around dating apps by adopting a feature that will prevent men from messaging first.

The tool, which would give women users more power, is working on the same premise as rival app Bumble, that a female-led conversation is less likely to end with one of the unwanted conclusions listed above.

Mandy Ginsberg, chief executive of the Match group who own Tinder, told MarketWatch that the move was not a “reaction” to a competitor but will differ from anything else on the market (e.g Bumble) as the feature will be opt-in rather than a mandatory setting.

In short, if women want to have the option, it is there. But not compulsory.

Ginsberg said: “Often, women don’t really want the pressure of kicking off the conversation, but if they want it, that’s great.”