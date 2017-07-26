Tinder Match Who Chatted For Three Years Online Finally Meet IRL

Two students who first started talking on Tinder three years ago have finally met after their bizarre romance went viral.
Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec, who both attend Kent State University, first matched on Tinder in 2014. However, their romance got off to a slow start when they realised they are both terrible at replying.
Avsec recently tweeted a screenshot of the pair’s funny conversations on Twitter, revealing they often take months to reply to one another, then make a joke about it.
His tweet was soon liked more than 102,000 times and this week, the pair finally met on ‘Good Morning America’.
The bosses at Tinder also heard about the pair’s unlikely romance and offered to send them on their first official date.
The company said the pair could choose any location and thankfully, the students didn’t take too long to decide.
They’ve settled for the Hawaiian island Maui for the big event.
The pair’s meeting on ‘Good Morning America’ appeared to go well, with a bashful Avsec saying: “It is so good to finally meet you Michelle...I’m blushing like crazy!”
We hope they have a great time in Maui and don’t leave it too long before they have a second date.