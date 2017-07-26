Tinder Match Who Chatted For Three Years Online Finally Meet IRL

Two students who first started talking on Tinder three years ago have finally met after their bizarre romance went viral.

Michelle Arendas and Josh Avsec, who both attend Kent State University, first matched on Tinder in 2014. However, their romance got off to a slow start when they realised they are both terrible at replying.

Avsec recently tweeted a screenshot of the pair’s funny conversations on Twitter, revealing they often take months to reply to one another, then make a joke about it.

His tweet was soon liked more than 102,000 times and this week, the pair finally met on ‘Good Morning America’.