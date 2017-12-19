All Sections
    • Move Over 'Eyebrow Trend' Because Tinsel Lashes Are Taking The Winter Shift

    Let's see how extra this gets.

    19/12/2017 10:55 GMT

    The eyebrow trend may have been this year’s runaway beauty obsession, but a handful of beauty gurus have discovered a new trend: tinsel eyelashes. 

    Before you go googling ‘tinsel lashes’ and ‘how,’ it’s important to note the accepted method is gluing tinsel onto falsies - then putting the false eyelashes on to your own. 

    Since nothing says Christmas has arrived like shimmer and shine, why not try your hand at this super fun trend? 

    Just remember to have the fake lashes at the ready, too.

    And do save some tinsel for the tree. 

    A post shared by Regina (@coolgirlswearmugler) on

    A post shared by Regina (@coolgirlswearmugler) on

    A post shared by Regina (@coolgirlswearmugler) on

    A post shared by alexahand (@alexahand) on

    A post shared by rebecca wood (@reblwood) on

    A post shared by + a - (@souradeline) on

