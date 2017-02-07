The trouble with going on gameshows in 2017 is that if you give an answer before having the chance to think it through properly, you’re the talk of Twitter for at least the next hour.

That’s what happened to one contestant on ITV’s ‘Tipping Point’, who gave a rather embarrassing answer in Monday’s (6 February) show, that had Ben Shephard visibly wincing.

During the first round of the competition, Ben asked the four contestants: “Between 1991 and 1999, Peter Schmeichel was the goalkeeper for which English football club?”