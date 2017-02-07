The trouble with going on gameshows in 2017 is that if you give an answer before having the chance to think it through properly, you’re the talk of Twitter for at least the next hour.
That’s what happened to one contestant on ITV’s ‘Tipping Point’, who gave a rather embarrassing answer in Monday’s (6 February) show, that had Ben Shephard visibly wincing.
During the first round of the competition, Ben asked the four contestants: “Between 1991 and 1999, Peter Schmeichel was the goalkeeper for which English football club?”
A hopeful Bev then buzzed in hoping she had the answer, only to respond: “Germany?”
As Ben then reminded Bev the question specifically asked for an English team, she was left with her head in her hands, joking: “Oh, my husband’s going to be so cross with me!”
Thankfully, Bev wasn’t the only contestant who made a faux pas in the episode, with another mistaking a “pork pie hat” for a “steak and ale pie hat”, not to mention someone naming Madonna in a question about British musicians (though perhaps they were thrown off by her accent in the mid-2000s).
Oh dear.
Still, Bev’s embarrassing answer is a drop in the ocean compared to the clangers that have been dropped on ‘Pointless’ as of late, such as David, who suggested that ‘Persuasion’ was written by Jane Eyre.
You know, fictional character Jane Eyre.
Then there was Sarah, who incurred the eye-roll to end all eye-rolls from her friend when she gave “Paris” as an answer in the category of “countries that begin and end with two consonants”.