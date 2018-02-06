6 Tips For Managing Money In A Relationship

“Money is a very emotional topic – it’s a subject that people tend to completely avoid discussing when they get together,” says Anjula Mutanda, a relationship psychologist and Relate ambassador. “We tend to make assumptions about who pays for what without sitting down and saying anything about it. But couples need to have a chat about money as early as possible.” When you’re coupled up, addressing the issue of money can be hard. But even if you’re only dating, Mutanda advises, it’s important to talk about who pays for what. “Make it part of a normal conversation.” Relate estimates that 8.3 million people in the UK are in debt and one in seven of these have hidden money problems from their partner. Dishonesty in any sense does not make for a healthy relationship, so we spoke to experts about the best ways to manage money as a couple.

Discuss money like you’re in a business meeting Relationship psychologist Mutanda advises couples to take emotion out of the equation when discussing money and instead approach it like you would a business meeting. “Think about how much money you have, make a joint budget and agree to keep each other updated on a monthly basis,” she says. “There’s a lot of secrecy in relationships when it comes to money. Be very open and transparent. It prevents unnecessary arguments later down the line.” Hold monthly ‘money chats’ outside of your house Following on from Mutanda’s comments, Relate counsellor, Barbara Bloomfield, advises couples to book in regular slots outside of the home to sit and talk about money: whether that’s in a coffee shop, restaurant or other public space. “If they can do it over coffee or lunch, that’s brilliant,” she says. “My husband and I go out once a month for our money chat and spend 30 minutes to an hour discussing our finances. We check on how much we’ve saved, we get our bank accounts onto the screen and share what we’ve been spending, we also give ourselves a pat on the back - for example, acknowledging our success when it comes to saving.” She adds: “Even if you’re on the breadline, you can mark your successes. Acknowledge that you’ve spent another month not going into the red.” Make financial decisions together A general tip for all couples is that from the start of your relationship you should make decisions together and, if you do move in together, share the bill-paying and application for financial products. If you are both responsible for different things, it will share the load and reduce arguments, rather than the pressure being dumped on one person. You should also be transparent about money. Bloomfield says it’s not unheard of for couples to attend counselling because one of them spent the £30,000 that they were saving up to buy a new kitchen. “This behaviour can spell the end of a relationship,” she adds.