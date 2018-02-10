British members of an ISIS execution squad should stand trials for war crimes, a defence minister, whose brother died in a terrorist attack, has said. Tobias Ellwood said recently captured Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh, two members of the group whom captives nicknamed The Beatles, should be tried at The Hague and not taken to Guantanamo Bay. The four Londoners gained global notoriety to a string of filmed hostage murders in Iraq and Syria during the bloody Islamist uprising. Kotey and Elsheikh were captured by Kurdish forces last month. The group included Mohammed Emwazi, who was nicknamed “Jihadi John” and died in a 2015 drone strike.

Handout . / Reuters Alexanda Kotey (left) and Shafee Elsheikh (right), in a photo released by their captors, The Syrian Democratic Forces

Ellwood, whose brother Jonathan was killed in the 2002 Bali bombing, told The Daily Telegraph and The Times the pair should not be taken to Guantanamo Bay, where the US holds suspected terrorists in legal limbo. The MP, who was also caught up in the Westminster terror attack last year, said: “We have robust rules of engagement which legitimise the killing of terrorists in theatres of operations but once captured they must answer and be judged to a legitimate authority. “The horror of 9/11 meant we briefly lost sight of the standards and rule of law that took centuries to develop and fundamentally distinguish us from the terrorist.”

PA Archive/PA Images Tobias Ellwood (centre, wearing glasses) was caught up in the Westminster terror attack and tried to save fatally injured police officer PC Keith Palmer