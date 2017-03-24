The MP who tried to save the life of a police officer in the Westminster terror attack, has been appointed to the Privy Council in recognition of this heroism. Tobias Ellwood, a former Territorial Army soldier who lost a brother to a terrorist attack in 2002, performed CPR on PC Keith Palmer after the officer was stabbed by the man who attacked parliament. Though PC Palmer died, the images of Ellwood’s efforts went viral and became a symbol of the heroic efforts to save lives after the attack.

PA Wire/PA Images Tobias Ellwood (centre) fights to save the life of injured PC Keith Palmer on Wednesday

Darren Staples / Reuters Ellwood shakes hands with a police officer as he returns to work on Friday

On Friday, Downing Street confirmed Ellwood and security minister Ben Wallace would be appointed to the Privy Council in in recognition of their responses to the atrocity. The council’s members can receive top secret security briefings and can now preface their names with “Right Honourable”. It is mainly made up of senior politicians who advise the monarch. On Thursday, Theresa May told the House of Commons that Ellwood was “every inch a hero” and deserved to be honoured. “I was on the scene and as soon as I realised what was going on, I headed towards it,” Ellwood said afterwards. “I tried to stem the flow of blood and give mouth to mouth while waiting for the medics to arrive but I think he had lost too much blood. “He had multiple wounds, under the arm and in the back.” Ellwood was photographed shaking a police officer’s hand as he returned to work. Rhys Hughes, a police superintendent in Bristol, tweeted simply:

@Tobias_Ellwood Thank you for trying today sir. — Rhys Hughes (@rhughes_police) March 22, 2017

PC Palmer was 48 and survived by his wife and five-year-old daughter. A fundraiser for his family killed has already received almost hundreds of thousands of pounds, while a Muslim-led crowdfunder for all the victims’ families has received more than £17,000 in a matter of hours. A message on the crowdfunding page for PC Palmer’s family thanked the almost 20,000 donors for their contributions.

PA Wire/PA Images PC Keith Palmer