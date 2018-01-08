A petition calling for Toby Young to be sacked from the universities regulator has gathered more than 200,000 signatures.

The Change.org petition passed the milestone as a former Labour MP who was the subject of one of his controversial tweets joined calls for him to be removed.

Pamela Nash said it was “beyond belief” that Young had been appointed to the board of the Office for Students (OfS) and urged the Government to sack him “immediately”, the Press Association reported.

Young has faced growing calls to resign over his record of Twitter postings – including multiple references to women’s breasts.

The petition, which says Young is “entirely unqualified” for the watchdog role, has twice the number required for a cause to be raised in the House of Commons when organised through Parliament’s system.

As of late Monday morning, more than 211,000 people had signed the document.