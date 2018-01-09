MPs have backed the National Union of Students (NUS) president to replace Toby Young on the new universities regulator, after the journalist and free schools campaigner stood down amid a storm of controversy. Shakira Martin, a 29-year-old single mother from a working class family, applied to sit on the board of the Office for Students (OfS) but was unsuccessful. After Young, 54, quit on Tuesday and apologised for sexist and other offensive tweets and writings that caused outrage, Martin again put herself forward for the role:

So i have seen that Toby Young has resigned..Now can i have my seat on the board please? — Shakira Martin (@ShakiraSweet1) January 9, 2018

Labour MPs Wes Streeting and Jess Phillips supported Martin to take Young’s place on the OfS. Streeting said her appointment would be “no better antidote” to the controversy over Young.

Following @wesstreeting call. Seriously let's get this woman on the OfS. https://t.co/0a7INfmjV3 — Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) January 9, 2018

Martin’s background is in stark contrast to Young’s, the son of a peer whose appointment triggered accusations of a “Tory old boys network”. He wrote for The Spectator when Boris Johnson, now foreign secretary was editor. Before Young’s resignation, Johnson called the outrage over his appointment “ridiculous”. Martin grew up with eight siblings and left home at 16 to escape drug abuse by a close family member. The mother-of-two left school with just one GCSE - a B grade in RE - and dropped out of sixth form college, but was motivated to return to studying after the practice manager at the doctor’s surgery where she worked at began harassing her.

NUS Shakira Martin has asked if she can replace Toby Young

“I was young and would be late for work quite often,” she told HuffPost in April. “It wasn’t very late - like three minutes a day. “Because of that, he used to say things like: ‘Bend down and touch your toes so I can kick you up the arsehole.’” She credits her time in further education with helping her understand that the behaviour she faced in a previous job at a doctor’s surgery amounted to harassment. She later represented herself at an employment tribunal over the matter. In May, Martin told BBC Radio Four’s Woman’s Hour: “Against all the odds, I should have been in jail or dead.” She said: “You can’t choose the life you are born into but it’s about how you use those experiences to better yourself as a person. “My success is nothing if I can’t bring a whole trail of young women in here.” In a statement after Young resigned, Martin said it was “the best thing he could have done, with over 200,000 signatures on the petition calling for his resignation the only way to move forward was for him to go”.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Toby Young resigned from the OfS board, saying the controversy around him had become a 'distriction'