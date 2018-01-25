Toby Young was asked in his interview for the universities regulator whether there was anything in his past that could be embarrassing if he was appointed to a role on its board, the watchdog’s boss has said.

The journalist-turned-free school pioneer quit the Office for Students (OfS) earlier this month and apologised “unreservedly” for a string of controversial comments he had made online in recent years.

OfS chair Sir Michael Barber said on Thursday that he had asked Young if there was anything in his past which could cause difficulty if made public.

He also admitted he should have trawled through Young’s social media history before recommending his appointment after the interview.