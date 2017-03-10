Mum Finds Toddler Comforting Baby Brother Who Has Terminal Cancer

A mum has captured the moment she discovered her toddler cuddling and comforting his baby brother who has terminal cancer.

Sheryl Blanksby, from Australia, noticed all had gone quiet in the room where she had briefly left her two sons, three-year-old William and four-month-old Thomas.

So she decided to sneak in with her camera to capture their antics, but she wasn’t prepared for the emotional scene that greeted her.

“I was expecting my baby to be covered in Nutella or something, but instead I saw this,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday 7 March.

“My preschooler is telling his baby brother ‘Kuya [Filipino for big brother] is here. Everything is ok.’”