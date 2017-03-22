A British mother has claimed her daughter could have been the “next Madeleine McCann’’ after alleging that a cleaner tried to snatch her from their Cyprus hotel room. Siobhan Prescott, 25, claims she woke to the sound of her one-year-old daughter Harper crying and a dark-haired woman in her 40s hovering over her cot, attempting to pick the child up. The horrified mother claims she was unable to react because she was sleeping naked, so screamed out for her partner Simon Smith, who was on the balcony of their room.

SWNS Siobhan Prescott with her partner Simon Smith and their daughter Harper

He allegedly confronted the woman, who was dressed a cleaner’s uniform, and demanded to know what she was doing. The woman allegedly burst into tears and tried to flee, pausing pick up the room telephone. When Smith, also 25, asked what she was doing, she hung up and ran out of the room, he said. Prescott reported the incident to the hotel, Cyprus police force and the British Consulate but says she is disgusted at the lack of action since the incident on 28 February.

SWNS Harper walking in the sea during the holiday

The family say they have since been told the cleaner in question has been sacked from the five-star King Evelthon Beach and Hotel Resort in Chloraka Bay, Cyrpus. A spokesperson for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office confirmed: “We provided support to a British woman and her family following an incident in Cyprus in February.” Recalling the moment, Prescott said: “I was napping when a maid snuck into the room and tried to snatch my baby.

PA Madeleine McCann went missing from her hotel room during a family holiday in 2007

“The only reason I woke up was because Harper screamed out, otherwise she could have been the next Maddie McCann. “When I opened my eyes I thought I was dreaming I was in so much shock. I started screaming and I startled her as she tried to pick Harper up. “My partner came running in, seeing me on the bed trying to cover myself and our daughter was crying. “He asked what she was doing but she could not speak a word of English, she made a phone call and immediately left the room. “We were furious and we made our way down to the reception and demanded the hotel manager immediately.

Google Street View The King Evelthon Beach and Hotel Resort where the couple were staying with their child

“I was absolutely hysterical, but the hotel management just said she was cleaning the room and picked up my baby to check she was alright. “But it was rubbish. That woman had no cleaning products on her and it was the afternoon so our room had already been cleaned. “I was naked in the bed, what kind of person walks into a room when a woman is lying naked on the bed? She let herself in with the aim to try and steal our baby. “I reported it to the police, and the British consulate but no one seems to be listening.