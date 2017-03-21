Parents of toddlers will know that getting time alone is almost unheard of and that includes time in the bathroom.

One mum perfectly captured the struggle when she decided to film her daughter poking her head round the door while she was trying to pee.

The one and a half minute video starts with the toddler defiantly standing in the door talking about unrelated topics (”You got brown skin, mumma”).

When the mum asks if she can be left alone until she’s finished, her daughter replies: “Yeah if you just let me know when I can come in.”

But of course it wasn’t as easy as that.