All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    03/03/2017 09:55 GMT | Updated 17/03/2017 09:44 GMT

    Toddler Runs Riot During Live ITV News Interview In Scenes That Will Look All Too Familiar To Parents

    What a cheeky chappy.

    A toddler who ran riot during a live interview about his bionic arm created a TV moment all parents will be able to relate to.

    Sol Smith-Ryan had to have his arm amputated shortly after birth when doctors discovered a blood clot in his arm.

    His dad, Ben Ryan, wanted his son to get a prosthetic limb as soon as possible, but was told he wouldn’t be able to get one until he was three.

    So, Ryan decided to make one himself. During an ITV interview discussing his incredible creation with Alastair Stewart, Ryan’s two-year-old son decided he didn’t want to sit still. 

    Twitter

    Sol had originally been sitting on his dad’s lap for the beginning of the interview, but he  didn’t want to stay put. 

    “He’s a little lad and he’s been running around,” the ITV interviewer said to camera. 

    And rather than make a big deal of it, Stewart let the toddler run around the desk while they carried on chatting about his bionic arm (which, by the way, is incredible).

    And so Sol had a great time running in front of the camera.

    ITV/Twitter

    Having a little rest on the side of the stage.

    ITV/Twitter

    And then getting his close-up. 

    ITV/Twitter

    And viewers were loving his cheekiness.

    Meanwhile, Ryan explained how he set about watching YouTube tutorials to teach himself how he could create a bionic arm for his son.

    In just a year, he worked with a 3D printer at Bangor University to create his first prototype and shortly after fitted his son with the arm. Ryan is now appealing for £150,000 on his crowdfunding page to launch the bionic arm on the market.

    Also on HuffPost
    Dad's Photos Of Son Flying Hope To Raise Awareness For Down's Syndrome
    MORE:parentsFamilyToddlersDiscover ToddlersTelevisionITV Newsbionic limbs

    Conversations