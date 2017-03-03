The joys of live TV! Toddler with a bionic arm runs riot in the @itvnews studio https://t.co/O9A4psYxha pic.twitter.com/ol8w4Ks8pa

A toddler who ran riot during a live interview about his bionic arm created a TV moment all parents will be able to relate to.

Sol Smith-Ryan had to have his arm amputated shortly after birth when doctors discovered a blood clot in his arm.

His dad, Ben Ryan, wanted his son to get a prosthetic limb as soon as possible, but was told he wouldn’t be able to get one until he was three.

So, Ryan decided to make one himself. During an ITV interview discussing his incredible creation with Alastair Stewart, Ryan’s two-year-old son decided he didn’t want to sit still.