No parent can avoid their toddler’s tantrums, so rather than hand-wringing over them, sometimes it’s important to see the funny side.

A mum who had a stressful day with her child decided to seek reassurance from other parents that she wasn’t alone.

And sure enough, mums on Mumsnet pulled together to share the funniest reasons their kids have had an outburst.

Here are 10 of our favourites, including the cat that wouldn’t talk and the wind that wouldn’t stop blowing.