You might be staying in on New Year’s Eve with your toddler, but don’t worry - your night will be pretty similar to those out with their drunk friends.
Why? Because funnily enough, there are a lot of similarities between your threenager and your friends after a couple of glasses of wine.
Here are a few reasons why.
1. At the beginning of the night they are on top form.
2. But sooner or later they struggle to walk.
3. You can’t understand what they’re saying.
4. Their dancing is... questionable.
5. They do really random things that make no sense whatsoever.
6. And they just don’t care what they look like or who’s watching.
7. They puke.
8. And run around with no purpose.
9. Then come the tears.
10. Basically they just need constant supervision.
11. And you soon realise it’s time to put them to bed.
12. The next morning they remember nothing.
