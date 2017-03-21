The parents of two-year-old twins learnt what their toddlers really got up to after being put to bed at night, when their nighttime antics were caught on camera.

Andre and Ryan Balkin were filmed causing havoc in their bedroom by climbing out of their cots, pulling all the cushions onto the floor and jumping up and down on them.

The hilarious footage, initially shared by dad Jonathan Balkin, from New York, US, on Facebook, sees the dad coming in to tidy up and put them back to bed.

But as soon as the door is closed again, out they get.