Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have tied the knot in a fairytale wedding that featured a castle and a little bit of Shakespeare. The Olympic diver and American screenwriter were joined by 120 of their closest friends and family at Bovey Castle in Dartmoor National Park in Devon on Saturday.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Dustin Lance Black (L) and Tom Daley

According to reports, the 22-year-old Olympian re-enacted the balcony scene from Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo And Juliet’, calling out “Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?”. The couple’s nuptials come just days after Tom shared a snap with fans on Instagram showing him lying in a hospital bed.

Julian Herbert via Getty Images Bovey Castle

Although he didn’t elaborate on his health, he assured fans he was alright, commenting: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Back on the board soon.” Tom and Dustin (known as Lance) first got together in 2013, with the diver coming out publicly in a YouTube video in the months that followed. In the clip he told fans that his “whole world changed” when he fell in love with a man. Earlier this year the couple insisted they were “stronger than ever” after intimate pictures and an explicit Snapchat video emerged of Tom stripping off for a British fan.

Jordan Mansfield via Getty Images