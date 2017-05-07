Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black have tied the knot in a fairytale wedding that featured a castle and a little bit of Shakespeare.
The Olympic diver and American screenwriter were joined by 120 of their closest friends and family at Bovey Castle in Dartmoor National Park in Devon on Saturday.
According to reports, the 22-year-old Olympian re-enacted the balcony scene from Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo And Juliet’, calling out “Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art thou Romeo?”.
The couple’s nuptials come just days after Tom shared a snap with fans on Instagram showing him lying in a hospital bed.
Although he didn’t elaborate on his health, he assured fans he was alright, commenting: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Back on the board soon.”
Tom and Dustin (known as Lance) first got together in 2013, with the diver coming out publicly in a YouTube video in the months that followed.
In the clip he told fans that his “whole world changed” when he fell in love with a man.
Earlier this year the couple insisted they were “stronger than ever” after intimate pictures and an explicit Snapchat video emerged of Tom stripping off for a British fan.
Addressing the leak, Tom revealed he was “on a break” from his future husband at the time and that he was aware of what happened.
Tom told The Sun at the time: “This will absolutely never happen again now that we’re getting married. The date is set, and we’re raring and ready to go for that wedding now.”
Lance has also spoke out, explaining that honesty is the secret to their relationship.
The 42-year-old added: “Tom and I talked about anything and everything that went on. That’s the secret to how we are so close and can survive tough times.