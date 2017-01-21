Tom Daley has insisted he and his fiancé Dustin Lance Black are “stronger than ever” after intimate pictures and an explicit Snapchat video reportedly emerged of him stripping off for a British fan.
The Olympic diver has spoken out about the leak, insisting he was “on a break” from his future husband at the time and that he was aware of what happened.
The double Olympics bronze medal winner told The Sun: “I’m 22 years old, and if you talk to someone through social media it is what it is. It was nothing more than that. We never physically met.
“But in the modern world this is what can happen - things are more accessible online, and distributed, and they spread like wildfire.”
He added that things are very much back on with his screenwriter fiancé and they are full steam ahead with planning their forthcoming nuptials.
“This will absolutely never happen again now that we’re getting married,” he added. “The date is set, and we’re raring and ready to go for that wedding now.”
Lance has also spoken out, explaining that honesty is the secret to their relationship.
The 42-year-old added to The Sun: “Tom and I talked about anything and everything that went on. That’s the secret to how we are so close and can survive tough times.
“I was out of the country for about seven months last year - I’d been back and forth before that too, and in that time Tom and I took a decision to take time off.
“We didn’t tell a lot of people and it wasn’t the easiest time for us - so what Tom did in that time was his personal business.
“But as soon as my production was done we realised we can’t live without each other, and adjustments had to be made to make sure that we are never separated for any reason, including work, ever again.”
The couple first met in 2013, just months before the Olympian opened up about his sexuality in a YouTube video to fans. They got engaged in October 2015.