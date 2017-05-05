Tom Daley has revealed he’s been admitted to hospital, just days before he’s reportedly going to be tying the knot with fiancé Dustin Lance Black.

The Olympic bronze medallist sparked concern among his fans on Thursday (4 May), when he shared a snap on his Instagram page, showing him lying in a bed while wearing a hospital gown.

Although he didn’t elaborate on his health, he assured fans he was alright, commenting: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Back on the board soon.”