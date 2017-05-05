Tom Daley has revealed he’s been admitted to hospital, just days before he’s reportedly going to be tying the knot with fiancé Dustin Lance Black.
The Olympic bronze medallist sparked concern among his fans on Thursday (4 May), when he shared a snap on his Instagram page, showing him lying in a bed while wearing a hospital gown.
Although he didn’t elaborate on his health, he assured fans he was alright, commenting: “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Back on the board soon.”
The hospital snap comes just days before his wedding, with The Sun claiming he and the Oscar-winning screenwriter are set to walk down the aisle this weekend.
HuffPost UK has reached out to a representative for Tom, for clarification on both his hospital stay and his rumoured nuptials.
Tom and Dustin (known as Lance) first got together in 2013, with the diver coming out publicly in a YouTube video in the months that followed.
Their engagement was confirmed via an announcement in the Births, Marriages and Deaths section of The Times in 2015, which read: “The engagement is announced between Tom, son of Robert and Debra Daley of Plymouth, and Lance, son of Jeff Bisch of Philadelphia and Anne Bisch of Lake Providence.”
Last summer, Tom revealed he and Lance had hoped to get married in the spring of this year, telling ‘This Morning’ in January: “I am in the middle of planning [the wedding] with Lance, but it’s all been fun. It’s a fun time and exciting time. So yeah, I am really looking forward to this year.”