PARENTS

Tom Fletcher Sings 'Unchained Melody' In Adorable Duet With 18-Month-Old Son Buddy

'Dada, dada' 🎶

31/08/2017 14:51
Amy Packham Life Writer at HuffPost UK

Tom Fletcher is known for his adorable videos with his sons (Buzz giggling at dandelion seeds has to be our favourite) and the latest one is a corker.

The ‘McBusted’ singer, 32, filmed himself playing piano and singing ‘Unchained Melody’ with his 18-month-old son Buddy sat next to him.

While Fletcher cracked on with the song, Buddy looked at the camera and sang: “Dada, dada, dada” - and he didn’t stop. 

“A little duet between Buddy and dada... dada... dada... dada,” Fletcher captioned the video on Instagram.

A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on

Buddy ended his performance with a long, drawn out note, then casually laid his head down on the piano.

At least his enthusiasm shines through.

“Aren’t they the cutest,” one person wrote. “I love watching his YouTube videos.”

Another commented: “This is literally the cutest thing ever. Buddy is going to be a great singer!”

SEE ALSO:

Also on HuffPost

Celebrity Babies Born In 2017

More:

Uk Parents Family Children Celebrity Parents Tom Fletcher
Suggest a correction
Comments
Tom Fletcher Sings 'Unchained Melody' In Adorable Duet With 18-Month-Old Son Buddy

CONVERSATIONS