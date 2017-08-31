Tom Fletcher is known for his adorable videos with his sons (Buzz giggling at dandelion seeds has to be our favourite) and the latest one is a corker.

The ‘McBusted’ singer, 32, filmed himself playing piano and singing ‘Unchained Melody’ with his 18-month-old son Buddy sat next to him.

While Fletcher cracked on with the song, Buddy looked at the camera and sang: “Dada, dada, dada” - and he didn’t stop.

“A little duet between Buddy and dada... dada... dada... dada,” Fletcher captioned the video on Instagram.

A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

Buddy ended his performance with a long, drawn out note, then casually laid his head down on the piano.

At least his enthusiasm shines through.

“Aren’t they the cutest,” one person wrote. “I love watching his YouTube videos.”