Tom Fletcher’s latest Instagram photo proves celebrity parents go through the same struggles as any other parent when it comes to getting their kids to sleep.

The McFly singer, 32, who is dad to three-year-old Buzz and one-year-old Buddy with his wife Giovanna Fletcher, posted a photo of his and Giovanna’s empty bed, along with two photos showing where they actually wake up.

“Where we should wake up every day vs. where we actually wake up,” Fletcher captioned the photo on Monday 31 July.

″@mrsgifletcher in one kid’s room on the floor and I in the other.”