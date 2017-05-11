All Sections
    PARENTS
    11/05/2017 10:12 BST

    Tom Fletcher Thanks Paramedics After His Son Buddy Injures His Head At Disney World

    Ouch!

    Tom Fletcher has thanked the paramedics who checked over his son Buddy after he suffered a head injury at Disney World.

    Sharing a photo of his toddler’s sore head on Instagram on 9 May, Fletcher wrote: 

    “Trouble indeed. Young Buddy here had a visit from the @waltdisneyworld paramedics today after walloping his head on the corner of a table leg.

    “Thankfully it was nothing more than a nice big lump and a bruise but the docs here were great and quick to get to us. Thanks!”

    The McBusted star and his wife Giovanna Fletcher were enjoying a holiday in Florida, US, with their two sons, three-year-old Buzz and one-year-old Buddy, when the accident occurred.

    But thankfully the injury hasn’t ruined their fun, as their Instagram photos prove.

    Altogether now...🎶it's the circle of life...🎶

    A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on

    They say you should never meet your idol...unless it's Lightning McQueen

    A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on

    Loving life! ❤️☀️🌴 xx

    A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on

    Moments like this have made our holiday so special. Xx ❤️🙌🏼

    A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on

    Magical moment! ❤️xx

    A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on

    😎😎bit of sunshine with @mrsgifletcher

    A post shared by TomFletcher (@tomfletcher) on

