Tom Fletcher has thanked the paramedics who checked over his son Buddy after he suffered a head injury at Disney World.
Sharing a photo of his toddler’s sore head on Instagram on 9 May, Fletcher wrote:
“Trouble indeed. Young Buddy here had a visit from the @waltdisneyworld paramedics today after walloping his head on the corner of a table leg.
“Thankfully it was nothing more than a nice big lump and a bruise but the docs here were great and quick to get to us. Thanks!”
The McBusted star and his wife Giovanna Fletcher were enjoying a holiday in Florida, US, with their two sons, three-year-old Buzz and one-year-old Buddy, when the accident occurred.
But thankfully the injury hasn’t ruined their fun, as their Instagram photos prove.