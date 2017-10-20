Tom Hanks has given his damning verdict on Harvey Weinstein, explaining how he sees the current state of things as “a watershed moment”.

The actor, who is on the board that voted to expel Weinstein from the Academy, is the latest in a long line of A-listers who have condemned the movie mogul.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Tom Hanks

Speaking to the BBC, he said: “This is a sea of change.

Turning his attention to what should happen next, the ‘Castaway’ star continued: “There is going to be, righteously, a pause in the discussion for the women to be heard.

GUS RUELAS / Reuters Harvey Weinstein

His comments came as Lupita Nyong’o became the latest actress to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct, writing an op-ed in the New York Times to describe a series of incidents that took place when she was still a student hoping to break into the industry.

On Wednesday (18 October), ‘Game Of Thrones’ Lena Headey also became one of them when she detailed two separate encounters in a Twitter post.

The number of women who have shared their stories is now over 35.