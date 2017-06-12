Reports that Tom Hardy could be playing Jafar in the upcoming ‘Aladdin’ live-action remake have been shut down by the star’s representative.
The rumours were met with raised eyebrows earlier this week, but the star’s spokesperson has now told HuffPost UK that there is no truth to the claims.
Guy Ritchie is set to direct the movie, and while no official cast announcements have been made, the rumours that Tom may be playing the evil sorcerer began circulating at the weekend.
Casting Tom wouldn’t exactly have tallied well with plans for “a diverse version of the movie”, which were previously revealed by producer Dan Lin.
“Listen I’m very fortunate working in Hollywood; I am diverse. So when I came in to make the movie, I wanted to make a diverse version of the movie,” he told Collider. “Luckily for me Guy Ritchie has the same vision and Disney has the same vision, so we’re not here to make ‘Prince of Persia’.
“We want to make a movie that’s authentic to that world.”
The film’s release is currently still a long way off, and it’s been claimed that Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall could land her first ever big screen role, playing none other than Princess Jasmine.
Will Smith is also apparently being lined up for the role of the Genie.