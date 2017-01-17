Tom Hardy Claims Drastic Film Transformations Have Damaged His Body

Tom Hardy has admitted her fears he’s damaged his body by undergoing so many physical transformations for film roles. The actor has said he is worried his body will “collapse” if he puts on more weight, having dramatically bulked up to play an MMA fighter in ‘Warrior’ and Bane in the Batman film ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in the past.

Doug Peters/Doug Peters Tom Hardy

Tom bulked up dramatically to play Bane in 'Dark Knight Rises'