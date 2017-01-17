Tom Hardy Claims Drastic Film Transformations Have Damaged His Body

Tom Hardy has admitted her fears he’s damaged his body by undergoing so many physical transformations for film roles.
The actor has said he is worried his body will “collapse” if he puts on more weight, having dramatically bulked up to play an MMA fighter in ‘Warrior’ and Bane in the Batman film ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in the past.
Asked if he will do the same to play Al Capone in the new film ‘Fonzo’, he told the Daily Beast: “It’s not the classic Al Capone that you necessarily envision with the silhouette. I don’t want to give too much away about it, but there’s definitely a transformation with that role.
“I don’t know if it’s as drastic as Bane. I’ve probably damaged my body too much. I’m only little!
“If I keep putting on weight I’ll collapse like a house of cards under too much pressure.”
Tom added his body now sometimes “clicks in places it shouldn’t” and admitted he finds it a little more difficult to carry his children than he used to.
“I think you pay the price with any drastic physical changes,” he said.
“It was alright when I was younger, to put myself under that kind of duress, but I think as you get into your 40s you have to be more mindful of the rapid training, packing on a lot of weight and getting physical, and then not having enough time to keep training because you’re busy filming, so your body is swimming in two different directions at the same time.
“And then after the film I’m tired, and you maybe have to change your shape again and go back to your normal size for the next film. To go from one extreme to another has a cost.”
Tom is currently appearing in the BBC One drama ‘Taboo’, and recently revealed we almost saw a whole lot more of him.
Tom plays anti-hero James Delaney in the new series, which required him to flash rather a lot of flesh, although if he’d had his way, we would have gone the full monty.
“You’re lucky there was a loin cloth because I didn’t want one,” he told the BBC.
“It’s not a period drama until someone gets naked and covers themselves in blood. At least you’re showing willing.”
He continued: “I was in Tilbury, in the moat, in the docks, with nothing on. We were trying to eke out drama from any opportunity and none of that makes the cut.”
‘Taboo’ continues on Saturday (21 January) at 9.15pm on BBC One.