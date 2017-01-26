All Sections
    26/01/2017 17:49 GMT | Updated 26/01/2017 18:00 GMT

    Tom Hardy To Tell A Second Bedtime Story For CBeebies, Joined By His Dog Woody

    Tom Hardy. Heartbreaker.

    If we didn’t already have enough reasons to worship Tom Hardy - and that was BEFORE he donned Mickey Mouse ears at Disneyland Paris - he’s about to give us another one. 

    The ‘Taboo’ star recently appeared on CBeebies where he read a Bedtime Story, and evidently had so much fun, he’s planning to do it again. 

    This time he’ll be reading ‘The Cloudspotter’ by Tom McLaughlin, and he’ll even have his own dog Woody in attendance, seeing as the story celebrates the power of imagination and the importance of friendship. 

    CBeebies
    Tom Hardy with his dog Woody

    Tom will tell the story of Franklin, a little boy who spends his time all by himself spotting not just clouds but adventures in the sky. This way, he doesn’t feel so alone.

    When Scruffy Dog comes along, things begin to change for Franklin. How can he concentrate on cloudspotting when Scruffy is such a distraction? Could it be that two cloudspotters are better than one?

    What’s not to love?  

    ‘The Cloudspotter’ will be read by Tom Hardy on Tuesday 14th February, 6.50pm on CBeebies.

    Conversations