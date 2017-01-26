If we didn’t already have enough reasons to worship Tom Hardy - and that was BEFORE he donned Mickey Mouse ears at Disneyland Paris - he’s about to give us another one.
The ‘Taboo’ star recently appeared on CBeebies where he read a Bedtime Story, and evidently had so much fun, he’s planning to do it again.
This time he’ll be reading ‘The Cloudspotter’ by Tom McLaughlin, and he’ll even have his own dog Woody in attendance, seeing as the story celebrates the power of imagination and the importance of friendship.
Tom will tell the story of Franklin, a little boy who spends his time all by himself spotting not just clouds but adventures in the sky. This way, he doesn’t feel so alone.
When Scruffy Dog comes along, things begin to change for Franklin. How can he concentrate on cloudspotting when Scruffy is such a distraction? Could it be that two cloudspotters are better than one?
What’s not to love?
‘The Cloudspotter’ will be read by Tom Hardy on Tuesday 14th February, 6.50pm on CBeebies.