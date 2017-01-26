If we didn’t already have enough reasons to worship Tom Hardy - and that was BEFORE he donned Mickey Mouse ears at Disneyland Paris - he’s about to give us another one.

The ‘Taboo’ star recently appeared on CBeebies where he read a Bedtime Story, and evidently had so much fun, he’s planning to do it again.

This time he’ll be reading ‘The Cloudspotter’ by Tom McLaughlin, and he’ll even have his own dog Woody in attendance, seeing as the story celebrates the power of imagination and the importance of friendship.