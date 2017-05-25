On his page, Tom explained he’d chosen to give the money to the British Red Cross, who will be helping those affected by the attacks.

This has helped bring the total amount raised for victims and their families from all 150 JustGiving pages , to over £2 million so far.

The ‘Taboo’ actor has already surpassed his initial target of £15,000, raising over £18,000 (at the time of writing), after 22 people were killed when a suicide bomber detonated a nail-bomb at the M.E.N. Arena on Monday (22 May).

Tom Hardy has set up a JustGiving page to help raise funds for the victims of the Manchester terror attack .

He wrote: “What happened at the [Ariana Grande] concert in Manchester was a tragedy; families and children attacked and murdered; in a place where they should be safe and enjoying a concert - it is an inconceivable atrocity.

“There is no bringing back those who have been lost, pointlessly, in such a cowardly and brutal fashion. I am truly saddened by what I have witnessed and there is no doubt that Terrorism is an evil thing.

“I hope that between us we can raise some funds as a gesture of goodwill and love to help in some small way towards repairing some if any of the damage done…

“There will be much to do and for many the beginning of a new life without those that they love and also a new life damaged irrevocably by the actions of a crime which has no reason, no heartfelt purpose but was simply a cruel cowardly and barbaric, meaningless act of violence.

“Terrorism is abhorrent, the killing of innocent families and children unacceptable. And it is with those, the innocent victims and the witnesses of this atrocity that my heartfelt concern and deepest sympathy lies. Please help however you can. Thank you.”

Tom’s post concluded: “Donating through JustGiving is simple, fast and totally secure. Your details are safe with JustGiving - they’ll never sell them on or send unwanted emails. Once you donate, they’ll send your money directly to the charity. So it’s the most efficient way to donate - saving time and cutting costs for the charity.”

Meanwhile, a JustGiving page set up by the Manchester Evening News has now raised over £1,270,000 alone from over 41,000 supporters.

A spokesperson for JustGiving said: “Following this devastating and cowardly attack, it speaks volumes that the people of Manchester and across the UK have rallied to support the victims, their families and friends in their hour of need.

“This shows just how strong people’s resolve is not to be cowed in the face of terror.”

You can donate to Tom’s JustGiving page here.