Ever get the feeling your your Valentine’s Day is lacking a little something? And that something is Tom Hardy? Us too, readers, us too.

While this prayer usually goes unanswered, the wonderful beings at Cbeebies have fixed things for 2017, and we are delighted to be able to draw your attention to this video, of the film star reading a special bedtime story.

See the actor giving a preview below, before watching the full clip on iPlayer here.