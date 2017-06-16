Tom Hardy has spoken out following the Grenfell Tower fire, while also launching a JustGiving appeal page to raise money for the families affected.

The ‘Taboo’ star has written a lengthy post on the page, in which he candidly discussed his thoughts and feelings following the blaze, putting himself firmly among those calling for those calling for a full examination of why the fire spread so quickly.

David M Benett via Getty Images Tom Hardy

“It is impossible not to feel deep, profound shock and just stand by and not make the effort to help those who are innocent victims of a seemingly gross negligence,” he wrote. “It is impossible not to commend the local community for their response of coming together to support those immediately affected by this tragedy at this time, and I am asking you to please help me raise funds to assist those who are suffering and their families.

“For me, culpability and accountability falls entirely on those responsible for providing secure, safe housing for those who live in public housing and the citizens/residents of the UK who are vulnerable. It is shameful.

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Firefighters are now faced with the task of searching the building

“There must be a dramatic change. Tonight, all of the people who lived in Grenfell Tower and survived have lost their homes and are displaced with uncertainty and suffering.

“This disaster feels like it could have been undoubtedly avoided. It is unacceptable in this day and age that men, women, and children are not safe in their homes - homes that are provided by public/social housing - because those homes were not adequately maintained to a correct and appropriate standard.”

So far, Tom’s page has raised over £10,000 in donations.