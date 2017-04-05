Anyone hoping to see Tom Hiddleston playing James Bond could be in for a long wait, amid claims that producer Barbara Broccoli has ruled him out for the role.

Tom was at the centre of ‘Bond’ rumours last year, after he and Barbara were snapped having a meeting together last year, following his success in ‘The Night Manager’.

However, it has been suggested that Barbara is not a fan of Tom’s “smug” media appearances away from the big screen, and has decided not to continue considering him for the role.