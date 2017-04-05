Anyone hoping to see Tom Hiddleston playing James Bond could be in for a long wait, amid claims that producer Barbara Broccoli has ruled him out for the role.
Tom was at the centre of ‘Bond’ rumours last year, after he and Barbara were snapped having a meeting together last year, following his success in ‘The Night Manager’.
However, it has been suggested that Barbara is not a fan of Tom’s “smug” media appearances away from the big screen, and has decided not to continue considering him for the role.
An insider told Page Six: “Barbara Broccoli doesn’t like Tom Hiddleston, he’s a bit too smug and not tough enough to play James Bond.”
Since the alleged meeting in 2016, Tom made headlines for his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, during which time he was repeatedly forced to dismiss the suggestion their romance was a publicity stunt.
He also faced ridicule when he was snapped splashing about in the sea with Taylor’s friends in an ‘I [Heart] T S’ tanktop, which he addressed for the first time earlier this year.
More recently, Tom faced a backlash for his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, after he described meeting some Doctors Without Borders workers who took comfort in watching ‘The Night Manager’.
He he later admitted the speech was “inelegantly” executed, and apologised publicly.
With Tom out of the frame, it looks as though Daniel Craig will be coming back for a fifth outing as 007, despite seeming less than keen in the aftermath of ‘Spectre’, his last appearance as the secret agent.
Page Six’s source added that after working with Barbara Brocolli on a production of ‘Othello’, he felt “ready” to return to the spy franchise.
The insider added: “Now Daniel’s talks with Barbara are going in the right direction.
“They have a script — screenwriting duo Neal Purvis and Robert Wade [who’ve penned several Bond movies] are writing and they’ll go into production as soon as Daniel is ready to commit.”
Other names previously rumoured to be in the running for the role of James Bond have included British stars Aidan Turner and Idris Elba.