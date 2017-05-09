All Sections
    09/05/2017 11:57 BST | Updated 12/05/2017 10:05 BST

    Tom Holland's 'Lip Sync Battle' Performance As Rihanna Has Got Everyone Talking

    Ooh baby it's rainin', rainin' ☔️🌧

    While ‘Lip Sync Battle’ may have received a luke-warm reception when it launched a UK version last year, it continues to go from strength-to-strength in the US, and its most recent episode has got everyone talking. 

    More specifically about Tom Holland’s jaw-droppingly good Rihanna performance. 

    The ‘Spiderman’ star did not hold back as he took on the singer’s classic hit ‘Umbrella’ on the hit music show. 

    MTV
    Tom Holland's Rihanna 'Lip Sync Battle' performance was crazily good

    It all started off very tame, as he was seemingly taking off Gene Kelly, miming along to ‘Singing In The Rain’. 

    However, he soon stripped down to a corset and hot pants, marching back out on stage with more sass than RiRi herself. 

    The following routine... well, let’s just say Zendaya’s reaction was all of us: 

    Watch Tom’s full ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Performance in the video below...

    Conversations