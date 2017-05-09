While ‘Lip Sync Battle’ may have received a luke-warm reception when it launched a UK version last year, it continues to go from strength-to-strength in the US, and its most recent episode has got everyone talking.
More specifically about Tom Holland’s jaw-droppingly good Rihanna performance.
The ‘Spiderman’ star did not hold back as he took on the singer’s classic hit ‘Umbrella’ on the hit music show.
It all started off very tame, as he was seemingly taking off Gene Kelly, miming along to ‘Singing In The Rain’.
However, he soon stripped down to a corset and hot pants, marching back out on stage with more sass than RiRi herself.
The following routine... well, let’s just say Zendaya’s reaction was all of us:
Watch Tom’s full ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Performance in the video below...