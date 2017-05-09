While ‘Lip Sync Battle’ may have received a luke-warm reception when it launched a UK version last year, it continues to go from strength-to-strength in the US, and its most recent episode has got everyone talking.

More specifically about Tom Holland’s jaw-droppingly good Rihanna performance.

The ‘Spiderman’ star did not hold back as he took on the singer’s classic hit ‘Umbrella’ on the hit music show.