Tom Jones has spoken out about his rumoured romance with Priscilla Presley, admitting he isn’t sure how Elvis would feel about it.
Tom, who was close friends with the late rocker, has been spotted out with Elvis’ ex-wife in recent weeks, but doesn’t think he would have approved.
Speaking to The Sun, he said: “I really don’t know how Elvis would feel about us having dinner together. He probably wouldn’t be too sure.
“She’s been a friend of mine since 1968 when I first met her with Elvis. We’ve been in each other’s lives for years.”
He added: “She is one of a bunch of people I know in Los Angeles. We do hang out.”
The 76-year-old, whose wife Linda died almost one year ago, tried to play down rumours he and Priscilla were dating last month.
A source had told The Sun at the time: “Tom and Priscilla are courting. There is a spark between them but they are taking it slowly. It really is early days but they get on so well.”
‘The Voice’ coach Tom married his wife and childhood sweetheart Linda in 1957, when they were both 16 and were together until she died in April last year.
In an interview following her death, Tom admitted Linda had been “the most important thing in my life”.
He said: “I was in the Philippines, that was when I got the call, that it was terminal. I had to stop. So I flew back to Los Angeles and she had a week left, in the hospital.
“Now I realise that she might have been the most important thing in my life. I realise even more now, how important she was to me.”
Priscilla first met Elvis when she was just 14-years-old, before marrying him in 1967.
After having daughter Lisa Marie together, they divorced in 1973 but remained close friends until his death in 1977.