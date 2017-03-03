Tom Jones has spoken out about his rumoured romance with Priscilla Presley, admitting he isn’t sure how Elvis would feel about it. Tom, who was close friends with the late rocker, has been spotted out with Elvis’ ex-wife in recent weeks, but doesn’t think he would have approved.

Bettmann via Getty Images Tom Jones, Priscilla Presley and Elvis in 1968

Splash News Tom and Priscilla recently enjoyed dinner together in LA

Larry Busacca via Getty Images Tom's wife Linda died last April

He said: “I was in the Philippines, that was when I got the call, that it was terminal. I had to stop. So I flew back to Los Angeles and she had a week left, in the hospital. “Now I realise that she might have been the most important thing in my life. I realise even more now, how important she was to me.” Priscilla first met Elvis when she was just 14-years-old, before marrying him in 1967. After having daughter Lisa Marie together, they divorced in 1973 but remained close friends until his death in 1977.