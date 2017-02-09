Sir Tom Jones has played down rumours he has become romantically involved with Priscilla Presley.
The Welsh crooner first met Priscilla in the Sixties when he struck up a friendship with her former husband Elvis Presley.
The 76-year-old, whose wife Linda died almost one year ago, has been spotted enjoying dinners with Priscilla, 71, leading to suggestions they are an item.
A source told The Sun: “Tom and Priscilla are courting. There is a spark between them but they are taking it slowly. It really is early days but they get on so well.”
But whilst he stopped short of denying the rumours of romance, Tom said he enjoyed Priscilla’s company.
“We have been friends for a long time,” he said. “She’s a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together.”
Priscilla first met The King when she was just 14-years-old, before marrying him in 1967.
Tom married his wife and childhood sweetheart Linda in 1957, when they were both 16 and were together until her death in April last year.
In an interview following her death, Tom admitted Linda had been “the most important thing in my life”.
He said: “I was in the Philippines, that was when I got the call, that it was terminal. I had to stop. So I flew back to Los Angeles and she had a week left, in the hospital.
“Now I realise that she might have been the most important thing in my life. I realise even more now, how important she was to me.”