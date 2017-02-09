The Welsh crooner first met Priscilla in the Sixties when he struck up a friendship with her former husband Elvis Presley .

Sir Tom Jones has played down rumours he has become romantically involved with Priscilla Presley .

The 76-year-old, whose wife Linda died almost one year ago, has been spotted enjoying dinners with Priscilla, 71, leading to suggestions they are an item.

A source told The Sun: “Tom and Priscilla are courting. There is a spark between them but they are taking it slowly. It really is early days but they get on so well.”

But whilst he stopped short of denying the rumours of romance, Tom said he enjoyed Priscilla’s company.

“We have been friends for a long time,” he said. “She’s a lovely lady. We do enjoy our nights out together.”

Priscilla first met The King when she was just 14-years-old, before marrying him in 1967.