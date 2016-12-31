Sir Tom Jones has revealed how he thinks ‘The Voice’ will prosper on ITV, compared to its time on the BBC.

The ‘It’s Not Unusual’ singer served as a coach for four series on the talent show, before being unceremoniously axed from the panel in 2015, and replaced by Boy George, a move which he publicly blasted on a number of occasions.

Now returning to the show for its move to ITV, he’s revealed what he thinks the big difference will be.

Ian West/PA Archive Sir Tom Jones

New addition to the show Gavin Rossdale has previously made similar comments, suggesting that the change of channel could be responsible for ‘The Voice’ finally producing a star here in the UK, which it’s previously not been able to do.

Sir Tom also managed to find an opportunity to berate the BBC for their decision to sack him, adding: “When ITV asked me back, it was nice to know they felt what happened to me shouldn’t have happened.”

STEVE SEARLEWENN The new line-up for 'The Voice'

His major concern when it came to his exit was the short amount of time the BBC left between telling him and announcing his departure publicly.

In the months that followed, he fumed: “I enjoyed it, but if they don’t want me any more, they can go fuck themselves.”

The new series of ‘The Voice’ kicks off on ITV at 8pm on 7th January, with a junior series, ‘The Voice Kids’, set to launch later in the year.

