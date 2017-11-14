Tom Kerridge’s pub The Hand and Flowers might have won two Michelin stars, but it’s actually inspired by the retro pub-restaurant chain, Berni Inn.

For those now scratching their heads, the chain was founded by brothers Frank and Aldo Berni in 1955 and specialised in steak. The company was sold to Whitbread in the Nineties where the name was ditched and the restaurants were relaunched as part of the Beefeater chain.

Tom, 44, has fond memories of his childhood trips to his local Berni Inn. He reflects with Paul Ainsworth, who owns the Michelin-starred ‘Paul Ainsworth at Number 6’ in Padstow, about when his mum, who was a single parent, used to take him there and he’d have half a roast chicken with peas.

They would only visit around twice a year, but these meals clearly left an impression on Tom, who insists that his award-winning pub is a “modern day, more refined” version of Berni Inn.