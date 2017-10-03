Tom Petty’s daughter Kimberly Violette has hit out at media reports surrounding her father’s death, in a furious social media post.

The American rock legend died in a Los Angeles hospital on Monday (2 October) evening at the age of 66, after being found unconscious at his home earlier that day.

However, in the hours before his death, various media outlets incorrectly reported that he had already died, when TMZ claimed that he had been taken off life support, prompting an angry response from his daughter on Instagram.