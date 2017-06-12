Tom Watson has written to Theresa May to ask whether Rupert Murdoch had any influence over her cabinet reshuffle.

The deputy Labour leader has asked the PM to confirm whether the media mogul demanded she appoint Michael Gove to his new role as environment secretary - less than a year after she originally sacked him.

Watson writes: “Given your failure to secure a parliamentary majority and the consequent weakness of your position, it might be tempting to allow yourself to be influenced by powerful media proprietors who can shape the way your government is covered.”