Tom Watson has labelled Boris Johnson a “cheese-headed fopdoodle” in an apparent attempt to mimic the Foreign Secretary’s idiosyncratic brand of insult.

Boris threw the campaign into disarray last week when he called Jeremy Corbyn a “mutton-headed mugwump”, sending British journalists running for their dictionaries.

Boris was building on a reputation for bizarre insults, but it appears ‘mugwump’ may have been the last straw for Watson.

In a speech in Blackpool on Tuesday, Labour’s deputy leader said: “Boris Johnson is a caggie-handed cheese-headed fopdoodle with a talent for slummocking about.”