Tom Watson Calls For Ban On Gambling Companies Sponsoring Football Shirts

More than a quarter of league teams have gambling logos on their shirts.

06/09/2017
Kate Forrester
Sponsorship deals which put gambling company logos on the front of football shirts should be banned, says Labour’s Tom Watson.

The shadow culture, media and sport secretary said nine of the 20 Premier League clubs and 14 out of 24 Championship clubs have deals with betting companies, giving them global exposure.

He said: “Football has to play its part in tackling Britain’s hidden epidemic of gambling addiction. Shirt sponsorship sends out a message that football clubs don’t take problem gambling among their own fans seriously enough.

“It puts gambling brands in front of fans of all ages, not just at matches but on broadcasts and highlights packages on both commercial television and the BBC.”

The Football Association - which terminated its contract with Ladbrokes over the summer after deciding it was “inappropriate” to partner with them - prohibits under-18 teams from wearing clothing which “displays any reference whatsoever to a product, service or other activity which is considered...detrimental to the welfare, health or general interest of young persons”.

Bet365 sponsor Premier League club Stoke City.

This includes gambling - but Watson said deals with sporting giants put such company logos in front of more children than the youth game ever could. 

He added: “Clubs have a corporate social responsibility to their fans not to promote harmful products – as the Football Association recognised this summer when it terminated its sponsorship deal with a betting company.

“With new evidence showing gambling addiction rising, at a huge cost to individuals and their families, to society and to the taxpayer, the clubs should follow the FA’s lead.

“Just as tobacco companies were banned from sponsoring sporting events and putting their logos on branded goods because of the harm smoking can cause, it’s right that we recognise the harm problem gambling does and take gambling logos off football shirts.”

He said Labour would announce measures on tightening restrictions around gambling advertising and sponsorship “in due course”.

Full list of clubs sponsored by betting companies:

Club

Gambling company shirt sponsor

Premier League (9 of 20 clubs)

Bournemouth

Mansion.com

Burnley

Dafabet

Crystal Palace

Mansion.com

Everton

Sport Pesa

Huddersfield Town

Ope Sports

Newcastle United

Fun 88

Stoke City

Bet 365

Swansea City

Letou

West Ham United

Betway

Sky Bet Championship (14 of 24 clubs)

Aston Villa

Unibet

Birmingham City

888 sport

Bolton Wanderers

Betfred

Brentford

Leo Vegas

Burton Albion

Tempobet

Fulham

Grosvenor Casinos.com

Hull City

Sport Pesa

Leeds United

32 red

Norwich City

Leo Vegas

Nottingham Forest

888 Sport

Preston North End

Tempobet

Queens Park Rangers

Royal Panda

Sunderland

Dafabet

Sky Bet League One (2 of 24 clubs)

Charlton Athletic

BETDAQ

Blackburn Rovers

Dafabet

