Britons should “embrace an android” and welcome the rise of robots in the workplace, deputy Labour leader Tom Watson has declared.

Unveiling the final report of his party’s Future of Work Commission, Watson hailed a key finding that the increasing use of hi-tech machines could create as many jobs as it destroys.

The Shadow Digital Secretary, who convened and co-chaired the commission, said that letting robots take over heavy lifting and routine tasks would liberate workers into taking on more fulfilling roles – if Government invested in skills.

But he also called for a new independent body to monitor the ethics of artificial intelligence and technology.

Labour would also look at plans to outlaw “algorithmic discrimination” against the poor or ethnic minorities by online giants such as Google and Facebook.

“The problem the UK has at the moment is not that we have too many robots, but too few,” Watson said.

“What I’m really saying is - robots can set us free. Free to pursue working lives in which everyone will learn new skills, not once during a long career - but three of four times.

“A former Prime Minister once famously said: ‘Hug a hoodie’. Today, I’m asking you to embrace an android.”