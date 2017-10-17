Tom Watson Goes On Hunger Strike In Solidarity With Guantánamo Prisoners

Watson demanded Theresa May use her influence to “save the lives” of Rabbani and Qasim, and has asked others to join him in his hunger strike.

The Deputy Labour Leader has declared nothing but water will pass his lips because detainees Ahmed Rabbani and Khalid Qasim have gone without food for 26 days.

Tom Watson has gone on hunger strike to show solidarity with two Guantánamo Bay detainees being “slowly starved to death” by Donald Trump.

Prisoners in Guantanamo are starving to death. @realDonaldTrump must end this injustice now. Sign our petition now: https://t.co/LzfZV08qtR

The two men are on hunger strike in protest over “a decade of torture, injustice and indifference”, Watson said.

Guantánamo Bay used to force-feed prisoners who suffered severe weight loss with a tube into the nose and offer them medical treatment - but Trump has allegedly ended the practice.

Writing in the Guardian, Watson said: “I’m going on hunger strike from today. I’m not allowing myself anything but sips of water.

“Why? This is not some George Osborne-inspired weight-loss plan. No. I’m following the Guantánamo diet in solidarity with two men who are being slowly starved to death by President Trump.

“His administration has changed its practice towards detainees who choose to refuse food in protest at their incarceration. Previously they were force-fed, a cruel and inhuman punishment in itself. Now they are no longer fed at all. Make no mistake, these men will die at the hands of Donald Trump if nothing is done.”

Watson said the two men were on hunger strike in protest over “a decade of torture, injustice and indifference”, before adding: “We can’t let these two men die in silence. They are among the most powerless in the world and have faced grave injustice at the hands of our close ally.

“We need to take on their plight as our own and raise the alarm, on social media and in the House of Commons.”