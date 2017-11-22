A dad who made headlines with his appeal for specific blue Tommee Tippee cups for his son with autism, has set up a global project to help find items that are precious to kids.

Marc Carter, from Devon, who managed to get 500 of the discontinued cups made by the brand for his 14-year-old son Ben after the online appeal, set up the ‘Little Blue Cup’ project to “pay the internet back”.

He now helps find treasured items for children with disabilities or any additional needs, after his “small request got the most incredible response”.

“This is my little tiny way,” he wrote on Facebook about the campaign.

“If you care for someone with disabilities or special needs and they need a cup, bottle or anything else, something small that keeps them happy, healthy and from having the most challenging times, please let me know and we will search the Internet together.”