Violence Breaks Out At Tommy Robinson Book Signing Before Sunderland-Celtic Match

Violence broke out at an off-licence where ex-English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson was holding a book signing as trouble flared up before a Sunderland-Celtic football match.

Police attended Fletcher’s News and Booze in Sunderland as an 18-year-old man suffered a head injury and needed hospital treatment.

Northumbria Police said it was among series of incidents where 21 people were arrested across the city, with the majority of arrests for drunk and disorderly, breach of the peace and the use of illegal pyrotechnics.

Before the incident, Robinson was pictured at the off-licence wearing a Rangers shirt, Celtic’s arch rivals.