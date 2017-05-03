'Tomorrow's World' Introduced These Life-Changing Inventions - Can You Guess The Year?

With news that ‘Tomorrow’s World’ is returning to the BBC in the form of a massive multi-platform campaign to bring science to our screens, here’s a dig through the archives to discover the range of life-changing inventions that we were introduced to for the very first time, via the BBC primetime science show.

All of them were greeted with oohs, ahhs and plenty of surprise and suspicion when they first arrived, but they’ve all gone on to become everyday inventions to make our lives easier or more pleasurable, but can you guess when they first appeared? Try in our quiz below...