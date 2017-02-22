Tony Blair has accused the Daily Mail of “utter hypocrisy” after the newspaper criticised him over the case of a British man who became a suicide bomber on behalf of Islamic State.

Jamal al-Harith, a former Guantanamo Bay inmate, blew himself up in Mosul, Iraq, earlier this week.

The Manchester-born man was picked up by US forces in Afghanistan in 2001 and imprisoned.

However he was released in 2004 after Blair’s government lobbied the US to return him to the UK. Harith later received £1m in compensation.

In a strongly worded statement today, Blair said it was David Cameron’s Conservative government that paid the money 2010 - not his.

And Blair attacked the Daily Mail for criticising him - pointing out the newspaper itself had campaigned for Harith to be released from Guantanamo.

“I would not normally respond to daily stories about events which happened during my time on office but on this occasion I will do so, given the utter hypocrisy with which this story is being covered,” Blair said.

“The Daily Mail is running a story entitled ‘Still Think He Wasn’t A Danger, Mr Blair? Fury at Labour government’s £1m compensation for innocent Brit’, regarding news a former Guantanamo Bay detainee launched a suicide attack on behalf of ISIS this week.

“It is correct that Jamal al-Harith was released from Guantanamo Bay at the request of the British Government in 2004. This followed a massive media and Parliamentary campaign, led by the Daily Mail, the very paper that is now supposedly so outraged at his release and strongly supported by the then Conservative Opposition.”